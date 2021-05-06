‘Smart addition’ – Rangers linked with move for EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Gustavo Hamer is a man in demand this summer with a handful of clubs taking a closer look at the Coventry City man.

Football League World has been told that, among them, are Scottish Premiership champions Rangers as Steven Gerrard looks to try and add to his squad and keep improving them.

Would he be a good signing for the Gers, then? Some of our writers discuss…

Jordan Rushworth

This would be a very smart signing for Rangers to make in the summer, with Hamer having demonstrated his quality with an impressive campaign at Coventry City in the Championship this term.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Sky Blues for most of the season and he has been a key reason why they have been able to consolidate themselves back in the English second tier. He is the right sort of age to be developed further over the coming years before he reaches his prime.

As well as being good defensively, he is also decent in possession and likes to help to get the ball forwards and into the final third. While he has also shown with the Sky Blues that he can be a threat from set-pieces chipping in with five league goals.

Rangers could do a lot worse than signing him and Steven Gerrard would be able to get the best out of him you feel. This is one that they should look to make happen in my opinion.

Chris Thorpe

Hamer would be a really smart addition for Rangers as he has been in brilliant form for Coventry City this term.

He would add a level of dynamism to the midfield and would arguably add something different to what they already have at their disposal.

I think he is needed by the Gers as they need to strengthen their current squad after securing the title and subsequently a shot at Champions League football.

Hamer fits the age and price ranges that they ideally need and I think this could be a shrewd addition for Steven Gerrard.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a decent signing for Rangers.

Hamer has shown a decent amount of promise in the Championship for Coventry this season, helping them to avoid relegation from the division, which does seem to be a rather impressive effort in the circumstances.

You feel therefore as though the midfielder could also make an impact were he to make the move to Ibrox, where his past top-flight experience in Holland means he should be more than capable of holding his own at that level in Glasgow.

Indeed, this would not be the first time Rangers have brought in a player from the EFL in recent years, and given the success they have enjoyed with that in the past, you feel they may be confident about a move such as this one.