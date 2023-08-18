Southampton will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to life in the Championship this weekend.

The Saints visit Home Park to take on Plymouth Argyle in the early Saturday kick-off.

The two teams meet at 12.30pm, with both sides coming into the fixture off the back of a draw last time out.

Russell Martin’s side have four points from their opening two games of the season, earning a win over Sheffield Wednesday and a 4-4 draw with Norwich City.

It has been a busy week for the south coast club, with Roméo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse both departing St. Mary’s.

Che Adams may also find his way to the exit door amid speculation of a £12 million bid from Everton.

Who will feature for Southampton against Plymouth Argyle?

Here we look at the predicted starting lineup for Martin’s side against the Pilgrims…

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu was the subject of a fierce defence from Martin midweek amid some suggestions that he should be dropped.

The Irishman appears to be the first-choice under the new manager, so will keep his place in the side this weekend.

LB: Ryan Manning

Manning has performed well since joining Southampton as a free agent this summer.

The left-back knows Martin well and has adjusted to his new surroundings seamlessly, meaning he should retain his place in the team.

CB: Jack Stephens

A lack of alternatives has seen Stephens earn his place back in the side as a regular starter.

A third start of the season should come his way on Saturday.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek had also fallen down the pecking order at Southampton but he has found himself earning regular minutes to start this season.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Armel Bella-Kotchap means the Poland international should keep his place in the side.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

There has been some speculation over the future of Walker-Peters this summer, but he has continued to feature for the Saints.

While he may be dropped this weekend as the window draws near deadline day, Martin is likely to trust him to maintain his place in the team.

CM: Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has been impressive for Southampton so far in the Championship and will keep his place in the starting lineup.

CM: Shea Charles

An injury to Will Smallbone could be Charles’ chance to make his first start in the Championship after sealing a move from Manchester City earlier this summer.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong has been a consistent presence in the side so far this season.

That should continue at Home Park.

LW: Samuel Edozie

Edozie has been handed an opportunity to impress in the early stages of this campaign by earning two starts in the opening two fixtures.

His performances have been solid and he will likely keep his place in the team.

ST: Adam Armstrong

The potential departure of Adams only strengthens Armstrong’s position in the side.

He has bagged three goals from the opening two fixtures, so there is no doubting his place in Martin’s starting lineup.

RW: Nathan Tella

Tella has performed well for Southampton so far this season and is a no-brainer inclusion for the clash with Plymouth.

There's been talk about his future but while he remains with the Saints, they have a proven Championship match-winner on their hands.