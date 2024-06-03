Highlights Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones aims for successful squad overhaul this summer after steering them clear of relegation zone.

Jones expects a busy transfer window as he plans to build a stronger Charlton squad, drawing from past experience at Luton Town.

Key priorities for Jones this summer include securing Thierry Small, signing Luke Berry, streamlining squad, and retaining key players.

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones will be delighted if everything goes to plan as he rebuilds his squad this summer.

Jones replaced Michael Appleton in the dugout at The Valley in February. The former Luton Town boss only lost two of his 16 games in charge as he steered Charlton away from the League One relegation zone.

Nathan Jones 2023/24 Charlton Athletic stats (Transfermarkt) Wins Draws Defeats PPG (Points Per Game) 4 10 2 1.38

The Welshman expects the coming months to be one of the busiest summers that he will be a part of during his time at Charlton. He has stated that the Addicks will finish the transfer window in a much better position than they started it.

Charlton's 51-year-old manager has experience of overseeing a major summer clear-out. During his first spell at Luton, Jones made wholesale changes to the squad he had inherited before going on to reach the play-offs that season and achieve promotion to League One the following year.

Charlton supporters will hope that they can enjoy a similar success story in SE7 during the 2023/24 campaign. Jones agreed to a four-and-a-half-year contract when he arrived in south London and the outcome of the upcoming transfer window could lay the foundations for any success during that time.

With that in mind, here are four things that Jones will want to happen this summer:

Thierry Small signs a new long-term contract

Charlton wing-back Thierry Small has already been the subject of reported interest from Derby County and Tottenham Hotspur since the end of the season. The teenager only signed for the Addicks in February after leaving Southampton at the end of the January transfer window.

Jones, who joined the club at a similar time to Small, started the left-sided defender in each of Charlton's final 14 League One fixtures. Small's impact did not go unnoticed, as Charlton took up their option to extend the youngster's deal by 12 months.

The Addicks have also offered Small a long-term contract. If it is signed, Jones will be delighted that he can continue developing the 19-year-old former Everton man, as well as having his value protected.

Luke Berry is signed

Charlton are in talks with midfielder Luke Berry, who has recently been released by Luton Town, according to London News Online.

Jones signed Berry from Cambridge United in 2017, before working with the 31-year-old in all three EFL divisions across two spells in charge of the Hatters.

Berry made 17 appearances in the top flight this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist as Luton were relegated in their maiden Premier League campaign.

Convincing a player of Berry's calibre to drop into League One would be a real statement of intent from Jones, so the Welshman will hope he can reunite with the midfielder this summer.

Charlton's squad is streamlined

During his first month in charge at The Valley, Jones revealed that he wanted his squad to consist of three goalkeepers and 22 outfield players in the 2024/25 season.

Charlton's boss will have some decisions to make this summer regarding the players who are returning to Sparrows Lane after spending the season out on loan.

The 51-year-old may hope that he can get midfielders Scott Fraser and Conor McGrandles off the wage bill after their respective loan spells at Hearts and Lincoln City.

Jones will be aiming to build a balanced squad that includes two players in each position who are capable of challenging for promotion to the Championship.

Charlton hold onto their key players

Charlton need to add quality to their squad if they are to improve on this season's underwhelming 16th-place finish but equally, Jones will not want the Addicks to lose any of their key players.

Promising wing-back Small has already been the subject of transfer rumours and Jones may have concerns that the likes of Alfie May and Miles Leaburn could also attract interest.

May scored 23 goals in League One this season, earning the striker the golden boot in the third tier. 20-year-old striker Leaburn has been linked with various Premier League clubs already in his short career, including Chelsea and Brentford.

Jones will hope that he can hold onto his most important players, and build on his Charlton squad without having it weakened.