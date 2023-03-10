“Small but significant” – Charlton Athletic set to seal fresh agreement with key figure: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The South London Press revealed this morning that Dean Holden is set to sign a long-term contract as Charlton Athletic manager.

The 43-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer which has led to some uncertainty around planning for pre-season, the summer transfer window and next season in League One for the Addicks.

Holden has struck the right note with supporters since replacing Ben Garner in the dugout and though expectations are at an all-time low, the former Bristol City manager has earned a crack at the job next season.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that a new deal is the correct call and if Holden is the manager to have the Addicks competing for a Championship return in the future…

Ben Wignall

Even though results with Charlton so far have been a mixed bag, Holden clearly has the potential to guide Charlton forward in the long-term.

He didn’t get to see the full season out with Bristol City in 2020-21 after a poor mid-season run of form, but the fact he was picked up to be a coach at Stoke City afterwards just proves he’s highly rated by many in football.

You only have to look at the links recently to Huddersfield Town and Oxford United to see that there are positives to having Holden in charge, and with the Addicks possessing plenty of young players in and around the first-team, it will help having a proper head coach and not a manager.

Thomas Sandgaard has done plenty wrong in his time as Charlton owner, but getting Holden tied down on a long-term basis will be one of the smartest things he does.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Charlton have failed to win five of their last six league games, Holden’s imminent contract extension comes as a surprise.

Although the Addicks have managed to produce some encouraging performances since appointing Holden as Ben Garner’s successor, it may have been a wise decision to have waited until the end of the term to make a call on his future.

However, having backed the 43-year-old, Charlton’s hierarchy must now provide him with some financial support in the summer transfer window.

By nailing his recruitment, Holden could potentially help the Addicks reach new heights in League One later this year following what has been yet another disappointing campaign for the club.

Marcus Ally

This should be no more than a two-year deal for Holden, although that could still count as long term given the fragility of EFL management these days.

The 43-year-old has probably hit par in the dugout since replacing Ben Garner, but this is a club that is crying out for some stability and investing in Dean Holden’s future represents a small but significant step towards that.

Holden’s fortunes next season depend on the ownership situation, a repeat of the Addicks’ tactics in the last two windows under Thomas Sandgaard would likely result in next term being a survival mission with influential attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi set to return to Crystal Palace and high profile interest likely to emerge around Miles Leaburn.

If legitimate new ownership does arise before next season, Holden will at least retain the faith and backing of the supporter base to get the best out of the group at his disposal.