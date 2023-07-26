Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Hull City will finish mid-table in the Championship once again next season.

The Tigers finished 15th in the second tier last season, but they improved significantly under Liam Rosenior in the second half of the campaign.

Hull were just outside the relegation zone when Rosenior arrived in November, but the 39-year-old led his side away from danger and into mid-table, with too many draws preventing further progress up the league.

Rosenior has been active in the market this summer, bringing in midfielder Xavier Simons from Chelsea on a permanent basis and winger Jason Lokilo from Sparta Rotterdam, as well as securing the loan signings of striker Liam Delap from Manchester City and defender Ruben Vinagre from Sporting Lisbon.

Billy Chadwick, Callum Elder, Tyler Smith and Tobias Figueiredo are among those who have departed the MKM Stadium, while Benjamin Tetteh could also be heading out the exit door after Rosenior revealed that the striker is attracting interest.

Hull get their season underway with a trip to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday 5th August.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer predicted another mid-table season for the Tigers and says they need to strengthen in the attacking areas in remainder of the transfer window.

"Hull finished 15th in the Championship last season, representing a solid campaign, finishing 14 points above the drop zone," Palmer said.

"It was Hull's first full season under their new owner Acun Ilicali and Liam Rosenior was installed as manager halfway through the season, so 15th represented a really good finish.

"Hull have been slow doing business in the transfer market thus far, but Liam will be hoping to add some fresh new faces, especially in the attacking areas in a strong league next season.

"I think Hull finish similar to last season, around 15th."

How will Hull City perform in the Championship next season?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Hull will likely be in mid-table again next season.

Rosenior did an excellent job last season and under his guidance, the Tigers will be hoping to continue their progression.

Hull tightened up significantly after Rosenior's arrival and their defensive solidity gives them a strong platform to build from, but as Palmer says, they need to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer.

Oscar Estupinan scored 13 goals last season, but he failed to deliver consistently over the course of the campaign, while Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is not a prolific scorer.

Delap is a player with a lot of potential and he will be a useful option to have in the squad, but he struggled to make an impact on loan with Stoke City and Preston North End in the Championship last season.

In addition to a striker, the Tigers also need a new goalkeeper after missing out on Karl Darlow to Leeds United, although Matt Ingram will be a safe pair of hands if they are unable to recruit a new number one before the start of the campaign.

It would be no surprise to see Hull challenge for the play-offs should they bring in the necessary additions, but as things stand, they look set for another mid-table finish.