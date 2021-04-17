‘Sloppy’, ‘Horrific’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance vs Blackburn

Derby County’s survival hopes took a major blow last night as they lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

It was a chance for Wayne Rooney’s side to put the pressure on the other teams around them in the table, and a win on Friday night certainly would do so.

The night got off to the perfect start when Tom Lawrence ghosted in at the front post to head in a cross from the left, giving the Rams the lead on 22 minutes.

But set-pieces proved to be a major issue for Derby once again, with Sam Gallagher heading in from a corner right before half-time.

But the most disappointing goal that they conceded was the second one. An Andre Wisdom slip allowed Adam Armstrong to nick possession before feeding Harvey Elliott.

Elliott’s shot from the edge of the area had too much power for David Marshall, who let the ball fly underneath him as Blackburn completed the turnaround.

The result leaves Derby sitting four points clear of the drop, but Rotherham United have three games in hand.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to Marshall’s performance in goal…

Buchanan is dreadul. Festy shown more drive in 2 seconds than he did all game. Marshall and the defence sloppy again. Shinnie & Byrne the only consistent performers. #dcfc — Derby Kid (@derbykid14) April 16, 2021

Unpopular opinion

Roos > Marshall #dcfc — Daniel Brearley (@brearley_daniel) April 16, 2021

Wisdom's slip is unlucky but it's still another horrendous goal to concede.. David Marshall's poppadom wrists certainly don't help 🙃 #dcfc — Jord the fraud (@JordtheFraud_) April 16, 2021

Marshall should be doing better than that. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Mike Cobb (@Cobby5) April 16, 2021

Wisdom has to do better, Marshall has to save that. #DCFC — Daniel (@17Dan17) April 16, 2021

Three brilliant saves from Marshall in this half – one thing Blackburn are doing better is testing the keeper #dcfc #dcfcfans — 🎙The Ramswriter Podcast🎙 (@ramswriter) April 16, 2021

Horrific from wisdom, Clarke and Marshall — Stephen Carruthers (@DerbyFanSteve) April 16, 2021