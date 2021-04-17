Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Sloppy’, ‘Horrific’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance vs Blackburn

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County’s survival hopes took a major blow last night as they lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

It was a chance for Wayne Rooney’s side to put the pressure on the other teams around them in the table, and a win on Friday night certainly would do so.

The night got off to the perfect start when Tom Lawrence ghosted in at the front post to head in a cross from the left, giving the Rams the lead on 22 minutes.

But set-pieces proved to be a major issue for Derby once again, with Sam Gallagher heading in from a corner right before half-time.

But the most disappointing goal that they conceded was the second one. An Andre Wisdom slip allowed Adam Armstrong to nick possession before feeding Harvey Elliott.

Elliott’s shot from the edge of the area had too much power for David Marshall, who let the ball fly underneath him as Blackburn completed the turnaround.

The result leaves Derby sitting four points clear of the drop, but Rotherham United have three games in hand.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to Marshall’s performance in goal…


