“Slightly less average” – Watford fan pundit speaks out over player credibility after Millwall defeat

Watford are eager to try and bounce straight back to the Premier League this season, having slipped down to the Championship at the end of the last campaign.

So far though, that task isn’t going too well for the Hornets. Having fallen into midtable under Rob Edwards, the club’s hierarchy decided that they had already seen enough of the former Forest Green Rovers manager and relieved him of his duties. It came as a surprise to many and Slaven Bilic was quickly brought in on a short-term deal.

However, even the Croatian has been unable to change their fortunes much currently. In midweek for example, Watford were battered in a 3-0 humbling against Millwall. It was Tom Bradshaw who was the man of the moment for the Lions, bagging a hat-trick to sink the Hornets.

Watford then – and their fans – are understandably unhappy with the way things are going right now. The club are currently sat in 15th and whilst they are only four points off the play-off spots, they are also only six points off the drop zone too.

With just two wins in their last five too and losses to Blackpool, Swansea and now Millwall, the fans are growing unhappy with the showings of their Watford team.

Speaking about the game then, he said:”Did any emerge with any credit? Maybe Yaser Asprilla, maybe he emerged with some credit. A lot of people are saying that Samuel Kalu had a good patch when he came on but you know, picking out two average performances amongst a whole slew of terrible ones, I wouldn’t say that there was any credit as such. It was just they were two players that were slightly less average than the rest of them.”

The Verdict

Watford are a team who do have talent in their squad and they have had two very good managers at the helm in Rob Edwards and now Slaven Bilic.

It’s odd then to see what is happening at Vicarage Road. They may have some good players in their midst but they are unable to draw results out of their games and even their performances have been flat. They’ve dominated possession but done little with it and against Millwall for example, they had 12 shots and two big chances without ever scoring.

In reality, the xG stats suggest that Watford should have come away with a point at least. Instead, they couldn’t hit the back of the net and came away as losers from the fixture and it suggests that confidence is certainly low amongst the Hornets and their team right now.

Bilic then shall need to get them firing again and get them believing they can win or they’ll head down the table and not up it this season.