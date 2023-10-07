Highlights Ipswich Town has had a strong start to the season and are in contention for promotion, but could benefit from some additions in January.

Goalkeeper Cieran Slicker may need to go on loan to get more playing time once Christian Walton returns, as he has potential and needs to develop further.

Ipswich could consider bringing in midfielder Daniel Gore on loan from Manchester United, as he has shown promise and could provide depth in the midfield.

Ipswich Town truthfully are not in desperate need of reinforcements but could make a few additions in January to help secure their top-two spot.

Kieran McKenna’s side have validated the early promotion shouts in a remarkable Championship return in the early months of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Tractor Boys have gone from strength to strength after an opening victory against last season’s star performers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and do not look to be leaving the party anytime soon.

That being said, we take a look at some potential business Ipswich could undertake in January to take their team to the next level.

Out: Cieran Slicker

The former Manchester City U21 shot-stopper only arrived in Suffolk in the summer and has already made his debut in the 2-2 EFL Cup affair against Reading, saving Charlie Savage’s spot-kick in the penalty shootout to confirm his side’s spot in the next round.

The 21-year-old has since taken up the deputy role with Václav Hladký taking point in Christian Walton’s absence - the Czech goalkeeper rising to the occasion in the Championship with five clean sheets.

Walton’s eventual return, however, will naturally push Slicker down the pecking order and likely out of the matchday squad meaning a temporary switch away may be the solution.

An exciting keeper with plenty of potential, the young star needs game time to develop and evolve on the professional scene and hone his craft in a more senior environment as he looks to potentially become Town’s long-term option in between the sticks.

In: Daniel Gore

Daniel Gore has made his name known in recent weeks after making his Manchester United debut in the 3-0 EFL Cup win over Crystal Palace, recording an impressive 30-minute cameo at Old Trafford.

The midfielder comes into the fold with rave reviews, winning the club's Reserve Player of the Year award last term for his efforts, playing 17 times in the club's Premier League 2 campaign.

The 19-year-old has since gone on to feature in multiple first-team matchday squads as he continues his progression into the senior setup while his wide range of passing, tenacious ability, and versatility in the central midfield areas highlights he has the skills to excel at the next level.

While it is reported by Manchester Evening News that the Red Devils have not planned to loan out Gore this season, McKenna's Ipswich could be a likely destination in hopes of more regular minutes.

While this would naturally present a big step-up from U21 to Championship level, the former Man United coach has flourished with his youthful side and could be a good mentor for the young midfielder, while Ipswich may require added depth in the midfield with potential departures as well as long-term absentee Lee Evans.

In: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The exciting winger has come off the back of a high-flying League One campaign with Charlton Athletic, scoring 15 goals with eight assists while mesmerising supporters with his fancy footwork at the Valley.

The 21-year-old has since returned to parent club Crystal Palace, hoping to break into the first-team setup and has done so to some success, with three Premier League cameos while starting in both EFL Cup ventures.

A move to Portman Road, meanwhile, was touted in the summer, according to TEAMtalk, before it was suggested he would be given more time for the Eagles this term. Limited opportunities so far, however, has left the winger unable to express his full potential and capitalise on last season's performances.

Injury woes at Selhurst Park could present an opportunity for him to impress with the likes of Eberechi Eze now sidelined but the return of the former Queens Park Rangers man, as well as Michael Olise, by January will naturally limit game time once again.

The Tractor Boys, therefore, could be a good test at the top end of the Championship for Rak-Sakyi while providing quality competition for Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead.