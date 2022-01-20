‘Sleepwalking into League One’ – Many Reading fans react to latest defeat

Many Reading fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 home defeat to Luton Town last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Royals once again fell to a loss on home turf as goals from Thomas Holmes (og) and Allan Campbell put them to the sword and as a result piled even more pressure on the shoulders of Veljko Paunovic.

Now sat 21st in the league standings, the Berkshire outfit will be all to aware that they need to turn around their fortunes in order to remain in the second tier for another season after what has been a disastrous campaign so far.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Reading faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the overall performance.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

If w can't beat teams like Luton we deserve to go down. — James the Great . (@Lardyda44) January 19, 2022

Its a results business…we should have sacked him last season when we didn't make the playoff's. @ReadingFC no team ever with that start failed to make the playoff's. Its been coming for years. — Paul Penny (@ppenny1362) January 19, 2022

We haven’t won since this 😭 pic.twitter.com/8FbFN0eWfR — George (@1871_GS) January 19, 2022

We're actually going down aren't we 😮‍💨 — STU4RT (@littlestu25) January 19, 2022

PAUNO OUT — AidenRFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AidenRFC_) January 19, 2022

We look so lost with the ball, no fast attacking play, just our attackers dropping into midfield to pass it sideways until we eventually give it away cheaply! We’re sleepwalking into league 1 if tactics/ manager don’t change — Jonathan Shakeri (@JonathanShakeri) January 19, 2022

This cannot continue — george (@talkmurtytome) January 19, 2022

This is just such a mess. We are going down unless action is taken — Tom (@trfc1871) January 19, 2022

We're going down. Simple. — Nathan Grocock (@NathanJGrocock) January 19, 2022

When’s it gonna end pic.twitter.com/75ogD4BsPX — Harrison Leigh (@HarrisonLeigh10) January 19, 2022