“Sleepwalked into the second half” – Chris Wilder delivers honest verdict on Blackburn Rovers after 4-1 defeat to Preston

Blackburn Rovers suffered a humbling 4-1 defeat to Preston North End at the weekend, and Chris Wilder feels Rovers failed to match the attitude and aggression of their opponents.

Saturday’s defeat now means Rovers have suffered back-to-back defeats against local rivals. Blackburn were beaten 3-0 by Burnley before the World Cup break, and Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side returned to action with another hefty loss.

Preston were dominant from the off and managed to control large parts of the game, with Rovers offering very little to get back into it.

It was clear to see that Preston wanted the result more than the home side, as the visitors look to put right their 4-2 defeat to Millwall before the four-week break.

Ryan Lowe’s side was the dominant force both physically and tactically with and without the ball, and this was echoed from the Sky Sports studio where Chris Wilder and Dom Goodman were watching the game.

Wilder told Sky Sports, via Lancs Live: “It’s a physical and competitive game. I thought their team was superior in every aspect of the game.

“In possession, out of possession and the physical dominance they had over Blackburn. Blackburn played into Preston’s hands but they went about their business to control the game, their attitude to wrestle the initiative back (after Dack goal).

“I do think Blackburn Rovers sleepwalked into that second half. We were all expecting changes at half-time for the supporters as well to help them galvanise towards the game.

“It didn’t happen and Preston North End went strength to strength. I think it came down to attitude and the decisions the players made.”

The Verdict

Despite the four-week break, Blackburn returned to Championship action in the same manner in which they left it.

Wilder’s verdict on Blackburn’s performance is correct; they did play into Preston’s hands, and they couldn’t deal with the Lilywhites having control of the game and the physical dominance they had on and off the ball.

Dahl Tomasson has got to take this game as a lesson to learn and make sure his side responds in the right way when they play Norwich City this Saturday.

Rovers have started the season very well, and Dahl Tomasson won’t want his side to undo their early-season hard work with continued performances like this one at the weekend.