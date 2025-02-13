Norwich City were all-but-consigned to the reality of losing Gabriel Sara last summer, with their failure to return to the Premier League making them vulnerable to having the Brazilian playmaker prised away.

Sara enjoyed an impressive time of it throughout the 2023/24 Championship campaign, establishing himself as one of the division's leading operators. The 25-year-old scored 13 goals and made a further 12 assists from midfield, with his spellbinding creativity in the final third and superb ball-striking ability from range often carrying the Canaries' attack.

The merit of his eventual Carrow Road exit could not be contested; Sara had fully earned a shot at top-flight football and promptly received that when Turkish giants Galatasaray picked him up for £20 million.

It was a huge move for Sara, joining a club that has won the Super Lig on a whopping 24 occasions and currently boasts globally renowned stars such as Victor Osimhen, Mauro Icardi, Alvaro Morata and Dries Mertens.

But how has the move played out thus far? Football League World takes a closer look...

Gabriel Sara's 24/25 stats for Galatasaray

Sara has faced little challenge in acclimating to the demands of top-flight football in an ultra-competitive squad. Although he is yet to enjoy the same kind of output in front of goal as he did at Norwich, he has been a virtual ever-present in Okan Buruk's side and has clearly made a big impression.

The midfield star has made 29 appearances across all competitions, including seven in the UEFA Europa League. The highlight of Gala's continental campaign, of course, was an impressive 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur back in November, which went a long way to ensuring their eventual qualification.

Sara put in an eye-catching display against Ange Postecoglou's side that night and has been impressive for much of the campaign. He has made 19 league appearances - 17 of which have been starts - and has returned two goals and five assists, forming a solid midfield partnership with ex-Arsenal man Lucas Torreira.

Gabriel Sara's 24/25 Super Lig stats for Galatasaray via FotMob, as of February 13 Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 5 xG 2.25 xA 3.78 Chances created 33 Successful dribbles 14

Notably, Sara has turned it on in the big games. He scored his side's third goal in their 3-1 victory away to fierce rivals Fenerbache and then set up both goals to inspire a 2-1 win over Besiktas, too.

Gabriel Sara could help Galatasaray to the league title

At this moment in time, Gala are appearing strong value to lift their third successive Super Lig crown come the end of the campaign.

Related Where Norwich City rank in the Championship's best attendances this season Football League World looks at Norwich City's average home attendance this season and how it stacks up against the rest of the Championship

Remarkably, they are yet to taste defeat in any of their 21 outings, all but three of which have ended in victory. Second-placed Fenerbache are doing a good job at keeping chase, with only three points separating the two sides, although Galatasaray do have a game in hand and no other competitors breathing down their neck.

It's no surprise when you look at some of the talent in the squad, most notably the aforementioned Osimhen.

Widely regarded as one of the best strikers on the planet, the 26-year-old Nigerian international has been a huge hit since arriving on loan from Napoli in a shock summer deal.

Sara has most certainly played his part, though, and a league title in his first season would further vindicate his decision to leave Norwich for Galatasaray.