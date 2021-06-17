Slavisa Jokanovic’s stance with Sheffield United man becomes clearer as Burnley, Swansea and Fulham circle

Slavisa Jokanovic is keen to assess defender Kean Bryan in training and then hold talks with him over his potential long-term future this summer, according to the Sheffield Star.

Bryan is a player that is attracting plenty of transfer interest this summer due to his contract situation, although it has been reported that he has been offered a new deal by the Blades.

The 24-year-old is thought to be a potential target for the likes of Burnley, Swansea City and Fulham this summer. That comes with the three sides believed by Football Insider to have been monitoring Bryan’s situation at Sheffield United.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has also revealed that German side Schalke are interested in signing Bryan this summer. It is thought that they are making a late attempt to secure the defender’s signature as they aim to bounce back from their relegation last term.

According to the latest update from the Sheffield Star, Jokanovic is planning to assess the defender in training before coming to a judgment on whether he wants him to be part of his plans for next season.

It is believed that after assessing him the new Sheffield United manager will sit down with the 24-year-old to hold talks over his future and sort his situation out.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible approach for the Blades to be taking to Bryan’s situation this summer, and it is clear that Jokanovic is not going to rule anything out in terms of whether he stays or leaves Bramall Lane. That means the 24-year-old is going to get the chance to show that he can be a major part in helping Sheffield United get back to the Premier League.

Bryan managed to make 15 Premier League appearances last season, although that was largely due to an injury crisis at the back for the Blades. However, he performed well in the main in those appearances and as a result, he attracted interest from the likes of Burnley, Swansea and Fulham.

The Blades will back Jokanovic’s judgment here and if he feels the defender is not the right option for him and that he will not feature heavily in his plans next term then it is best to allow him to leave.

However, if the Serbian is suitably impressed by the 24-year-old in training then the club should do all they can to ensure that he stays.