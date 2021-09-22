Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United selection preference revealed as Derby clash comes into focus

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is likely to revert to John Egan and Ben Davies in the heart of defence despite an impressive League Cup outing from Chris Basham.

Basham has made over 300 appearances for the Blades in his Bramall Lane career and was a stalwart of the Chris Wilder side that won two promotions in three seasons, eventually ending up ninth in the Premier League.

However, Jokanovic’s arrival and a switch to a four-man defence has seen Basham fall down the pecking order. The 33-year-old has started only four Championship fixtures and was part of a heavily changed side when Sheffield United faced Southampton in the League Cup on Tuesday evening.

Despite an eventual defeat on penalties, Basham impressed in the heart of a four-man defence.

The Athletic, though, note that Jokanovic is likely to revert to Egan and Davies as his centre-back pairing when the Blades face Derby County, providing the latter is fit after a tricky start to life at Bramall Lane.

That pair featured in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Hull City, with Basham only replacing Davies in the 85th minute. Egan, meanwhile, scored twice in an impressive victory for Jokanovic’s side.

The Verdict

Given the impressive way in which Sheffield United have been playing in the league since the September international break, it’s little surprise that Jokanovic isn’t wanting to break up an axis of Egan and Davis.

What Basham’s impressive League Cup appearances does, though, is offer competition, which is great for any manager.

We know Basham is more comfortable in the three, but he’s got enough quality and experience to do what Jokanovic wants. He’s also got the capability to play in other positions.

He will still play a part over the season, even if that’s not in the best XI.

