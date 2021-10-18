Slavisa Jokanovic shares update on Sheffield United duo ahead of Millwall showdown

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that he does not expect Jack O’Connell to play for the club this year due to the defender’s ongoing injury issues.

Meanwhile, George Baldock has stepped up his recovery from his hamstring injury by working with the team ahead of their clash with Millwall tomorrow.

O’Connell has been extremely unlucky with injuries since featuring on 33 occasions for the Blades in the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign.

The defender only managed to make two appearances for United last season as he had to undergo surgery on his knee.

Yet to recover from this particular issue, O’Connell suffered a setback in his rehabilitation earlier this year and has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the entirety of the 2021/22 season.

Baldock was a notable absentee at the weekend as he missed the club’s 2-1 victory over Stoke due to an injury that he sustained in the club’s clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with the Lions, Jokanovic has shared an update on this aforementioned duo.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about O’Connell, the Serbian said: “I cannot give you the right answer [about when he will return.]

“I don’t expect he will come back this year.

“I hope he can be here for the next but I cannot give you the right answer on that.”

Making reference to Baldock, the Blades boss added: “George Baldock started working with us yesterday, but everything is the same.”

The Verdict

With both of these aforementioned players set to miss tomorrow’s game, Jokanovic will need to turn to the likes of Jayden Bogle and John Egan for inspiration.

Egan has managed to produce a host of impressive performances in the second-tier this season and is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.94 at this level.

Meanwhile, Bogle managed to demonstrate glimpses of his undoubted talent on Saturday in what was his first league start of the season for the club.

When Baldock and O’Connell are both fit enough to feature for the Blades, Jokanovic ought to consider easing this duo back into action in order to minimise the risk of further injury setbacks.