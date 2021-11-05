Slavisa Jokanovic shares injury update on Sheffield United man ahead of Blackburn showdown

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that midfielder Adlene Guedioura will be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of 2021 after having an operation on his ankle.

Signed by the Blades in September on a free transfer, the 35-year-old would have been hoping to force his way into the club’s starting eleven.

However, Guedioura has only made two appearances in all competitions for Jokanovic’s side during the current campaign.

Since featuring for the Blades in their League Cup defeat to Southampton, the midfielder has failed to make a positive impression for the club as he has been struggling with an ankle injury.

In Guedioura’s absence, United have been extremely inconsistent in the Championship.

Currently 16th in the second-tier standings, the Blades will be looking to kick-start their season by producing a positive performance in their clash with Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.

Ahead of this showdown, Jokanovic has provided an update on Guedioura’s injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for the club’s clash with Blackburn (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the midfielder, the Serbian said: “Guedioura has an ankle injury and has had an operation.

“That was successful but we cannot be thinking about him for eight weeks.

“Next year, in January, he can start working with the team.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a blow for Guedioura as he would have been aiming to make a positive impact for United in the coming months.

However, the former Nottingham Forest man will now need to make a full recovery from his operation before returning to action next year.

When you consider that Guedioura has made 116 appearances in the Championship during his career, he knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus could prove to be an asset for United when he is fit enough to feature.

Guedioura’s presence may also force the likes of John Fleck, Oliver Norwood and Conor Hourihane to step up their performance levels in 2022 which could have a positive impact on the Blades’ fortunes in the second-tier.