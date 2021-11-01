Slavisa Jokanovic shares injury update on Sheffield United duo ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that whilst Lys Mousset will be available for tomorrow’s clash with Nottingham Forest, Ben Davies is likely to miss the trip to the City Ground due to injury.

Mousset has struggled with his fitness throughout the 2021/22 campaign and was substituted during the closing stages of Saturday’s defeat to Blackpool after picking up a knock.

The forward has since recovered from this issue and thus could be in line to make his sixth appearance of the season on Tuesday.

After making eight consecutive starts in the Championship for the Blades, Davies may not be involved in the club’s showdown with Forest as he is still being assessed after limping off in the club’s clash with Blackpool.

Currently 17th in the second-tier standings, the Blades will be hoping to get back on track in the second-tier by delivering a positive performance against Steve Cooper’s side.

A failure to step up to the mark in this particular fixture may result in United suffering another defeat in the Championship as Forest have managed to win four of their last six league games under the guidance of their new manager.

Ahead of this game, Jokanovic shared an update on Davies and Mousset.

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about the duo, the Serbian said: “Ben Davies, we’re still assessing, but I don’t think he’ll be available.

“And Lys will be available.

“I care about all my players.

“We are working in the right direction and I hope I can help him [Mousset] in the future.”

The Verdict

If Davies is not fit enough to feature against Forest, it will unquestionably be a blow for the Blades as the defender has managed to show some glimpses of promise since joining the club on loan from Liverpool.

Particularly impressive against Luton Town earlier this year, the defender managed to help his side keep a clean-sheet in this fixture by recording a WhoScored match rating of 7.53 at Kenilworth Road.

Jokanovic may need to turn to Chris Basham for inspiration in Davies’ absence whilst Jack Robinson could also be in contention to feature as he has been utilised as a centre-back on several occasions this season.

As for Mousset, he will be determined to add to the three goals that he has already scored in the Championship for the Blades during the current campaign at the City Ground after overcoming his issue.