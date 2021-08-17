Slavisa Jokanovic’s stance with Sheffield United board emerges amid Aaron Ramsdale/Arsenal exit links

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has told the Blades hierarchy he requires a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale if the goalkeeper leaves Bramall Lane this summer, as per The Star.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has been linked with a move away from South Yorkshire all summer after becoming one of the club’s shining stars in a torrid 2020/21 campaign for his club, with Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers first reported to be interested in his services before Arsenal entered the race.

The Gunners are the only side who have seemingly retained an interest in the goalkeeper, but this interest has been intense and the top-flight outfit have already seen two bids rejected.

According to Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta’s side were considering launching a third offer for Ramsdale in their attempts to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

That bid is now set to be launched, with Arsenal reportedly convinced their £28m attempt to finally end this saga once and for all will succeed as they look to provide competition for Bernd Leno in the goalkeeping department.

Ahead of this potential move, Blades manager Jokanovic has directly told the Sheffield United board some of these funds must be utilised to recruit another shot-stopper, despite former Rangers man Wes Foderingham and 24-year-old Michael Verrips available as alternative options to the Serbian.

Queens Park Rangers star Seny Dieng has emerged as one potential target the South Yorkshire side could potentially pursue, although Football Italia are reporting AS Roma man and Swedish international Robin Olsen could be closer to a move to Bramall Lane as things stand.

The Verdict:

If they want to return to the Premier League, they will need to reinvest at least a decent proportion of the money generated by Ramsdale’s sale into the playing squad.

Loans are fine – but they will also want to start building for the long-term future under Jokanovic and they will only be able to do that if they recruit a few permanent players in the next couple of weeks and during the January window.

Wes Foderingham is a decent option to have in between the sticks, although the Blades boss deserves the opportunity to sign his own first-choice shot-stopper if he loses his 23-year-old star, who is seen as one of the club’s best players.

He could also use some of the money received for Ramsdale to strengthen other areas of the pitch and ensure there is enough depth in each position.

They would still benefit from bringing in another centre-back after Ben Davies’ arrival yesterday and if they want to operate with wingers throughout this season, at least two or three signings in this position will be preferable to ensure the manager’s playing system operates effectively.