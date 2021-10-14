Slavisa Jokanovic sends Iliman Ndiaye message which may excite Sheffield United fans

Slavisa Jokanovic says there is more to come from Iliman Ndiaye in a Sheffield United shirt.

Ndiaye has been one of United’s bright sparks in what has been a frustrating start to the campaign for the Blades.

The academy graduate marked his full debut with a brace and assist in a big 6-2 win over Peterborough United last month.

He has since started four times for the Blades, standing out in the win over Derby and the home draw with Preston North End.

The 21-year-old is undoubtedly a raw talent with big potential, but someone who also needs to be managed carefully in his first season in senior football.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Ndiaye, Jokanovic insists that Ndiaye’s age doesn’t affect his thinking, and expects him to continue impressing for the Blades.

He said: “Iliman is not 16. He’s an adult to be part of this competition.

“He has started the majority of the games I use him and he has finished with a struggle, but this is the first months for Iliman to be in senior football.

“He has given us something what we have missed and we expect there is still more he can give us.”

United currently sit 14th in the Championship and lost against Bournemouth and Middlesbrough before the international break.

The Verdict

Ndiaye is a real talent who is only going to get better as the season goes on.

It can be a tough division to cope with, but he is fit enough to play regularly and will be jumping at the chance of playing in the first-team.

Here’s hoping that he stays free from injury, as he could be an excellent talent going forward.