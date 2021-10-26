Slavisa Jokanovic sends demanding message to Sheffield United players

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has urged his players to improve how they manage games, although he vowed not to alter his approach.

The Blades picked up all three points at Barnsley on Sunday but despite going 3-0 up in the 72nd minute, a quickfire double from the hosts ensured for a nervy ending.

Therefore, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Jokanovic explained why he wasn’t happy with how the team left themselves in that position.

“I am not the kind of coach who will try and close the game after scoring two or three goals. It’s not the way I would choose to play and I find my team panicked and were uncomfortable.

“I believe we must show more personality and quality and be more calm. Don’t give Barnsley oxygen to come back and fight at the end of the game. We need to improve, it’s simple. If you always need to score three to win the game, it is hard work.”

The win lifted the Yorkshire side to 14th in the table but they are crucially only three points away from the play-off places ahead of a game against Blackpool this weekend.

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

The verdict

It shows the high standards that Jokanovic has set that he is disappointed after an away win, particularly as the Blades scored three goals.

But, as he rightly points out, they didn’t manage the game properly and they should’ve done more to ensure an easy end to the game.

So, that’s something to learn from moving forward but the main thing is that they won the game and the challenge is to build on that and go on a run that will see them move up the table quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.