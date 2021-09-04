Slavisa Jokanovic sends clear Sheffield United message amid early-season struggles

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic says his side have needed to address a number of issues during this first international break of the season.

Last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Luton means that the Blades have taken just two points from their five league games this season, scoring just once this season.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, Jokanovic is well aware of the fact that there has been plenty of work for his side to do, during this first break of the campaign, as they look to get closer to pre-season expectations.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about what his side have had to do during the break from competitive action, Jokanovic said: “We needed to work on a lot of things. We need to play football with confidence and at the moment we aren’t doing that.

“We are fighting players but we didn’t start at Luton. I’m thinking about the next steps; we need to take the responsibility and change the situation. We can’t be satisfied or happy with the situation with two points after five Championship games and scoring one goal.”

However, it seems that the Blades boss does not believe his side’s poor start to the season is down to a lack of effort, as he added: “It’s a question of work. I can’t say my players aren’t working hard enough but I am first responsible if things aren’t going well.

“There are some basic things we need to work on and it’s an important time for us. it’s important to play football and enjoy it, because this is not enjoyment. I didn’t enjoy watching my team play at Luton and I don’t believe my players enjoy this kind of game. “I don’t believe our supporters will have enjoyed it either so we must show some responsibility and change the situation for us.” After the international break, Sheffield United are set to return to action next Saturday, when they host Peterborough United at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

It is no surprise to see Jokanovic admitting that his Sheffield United side have a lot to work on during the international break.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, much more will have been expected of the Blades as they look to bounce back during the course of the current campaign.

As a result, you do feel as though Jokanovic will have been pleased of this break in the schedule, to try and give his team the chance to regroup and assess the challenging situation they find themselves in.

Indeed, if they are unable to turn things around sooner rather than later, you do wonder whether Jokanovic may soon find himself coming under some pressure at Bramall Lane.