Slavisa Jokanovic sends clear message to Sheffield United squad as Blades search for consistency

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted that he will take full responsibility for the Blades’ results if his players continue to stick to his approach and game plan this season.

It has been a challenging start to life at Bramall Lane for Jokanovic after he took over as Sheffield United manager in the summer. A poor start to the campaign saw the Blades fail to win any of their opening five matches in the Championship this term.

However, with the Blades bringing in the likes of Robin Olsen, Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane late on in the transfer window, their form has picked up in recent weeks after their winless run was ended with a 6-2 win against Peterborough United.

Wins against Hull City and Derby County followed for Sheffield United, before they then suffered back-to-back defeats against Middlesbrough and Bournemouth ahead of the international break.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Jokanovic insisted that he feels his squad are showing now that they can play the way that he wants them to. While he also admitted that he will always take responsibility for their results this term if his players continue to do what is asked of them on the field.

He said: “Listen, if they follow my instructions then I can not say anything against them. Ever. That is certain.

“If we lose a game, and they do that, then it is because the gameplan we had is not good enough. If they follow it and do what we ask then it can not be because of how they played.

“They have shown that they can do what we have demanded and asked of them. I am not a person who will criticise people for doing what they are told to do, and doing it well the best they can, if then things don’t work out. That is not me. How can you do that? The answer, for me, is that you can’t.”

The verdict

Jokanovic seems to have managed to come through the initial period of pressure that he was under after the Blades failed to win any of their opening five league matches.

However, that pressure will soon be reignited if Sheffield United do not get back to winning ways swiftly when they return to action.

The Serbian manager has had more than enough time to assess his squad now and implement his vision for the way that he wants his side to play. The international break has given Sheffield United even more time to work on the training ground and develop further.

It is right that he is willing to accept full responsibility for their results this season if his squad continue to perform in the way that he wants them to. He is experienced enough to know that the buck will stop with him and there are a few signs his methods can pay-off in the long-term.