Slavisa Jokanovic reveals what went wrong for Sheffield United after 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough

With pressure seemingly accumulating on Neil Warnock, Middlesbrough convincingly defeated Sheffield United by two goals to nil.

Boro, who had won just once in their previous seven going into the clash with the in-form Blades, opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Duncan Watmore.

Paddy McNair doubled the home side’s lead in the 37th minute, with the hosts fully deserving of their two-goal advantage going into the break.

Warnock’s side comfortably held onto victory, winning at the riverside for the first time since their opening home game of the season.

Slavisa Jokanvoic’s side, who had picked up 11 points from their last five games, tasted defeat for the first time since mid-August.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live after the match, the Serbian manager suggested that Middlesbrough were the better team on the night: “Our start to the game was so slow.

“They won all the challenges, the second ball, the energy, and the power and we were not comfortable.

“They were stronger than us and we tried in the second half to find a little bit more and we have situations where we can come back into the game but we didn’t find the way to score a goal for the comeback.

“We gave them the oxygen and, of course, they played well but we support them in this and did not challenge them enough.

“We cannot be surprised at what we find here, but we didn’t have enough knowledge, enough energy to get anything from this game.

“I am always unsatisfied after a defeat. I cannot be happy but we cannot be surprised, we know the competition and what can happen in a lot of the games. A Tuesday night in Middlesbrough is really uncomfortable and we have found it really uncomfortable.”

The verdict

With Middlesbrough struggling for form and Sheffield United with all the confidence, it was surprising to see how the game panned out.

The Blades were unable to carve out chances like they have done in recent weeks, with it being a resilient defensive performance by Boro, and as scintillating one going forward.

Warnock will be hoping that this victory will help his side kick on now and push for the play-off positions.

Boro do possess a strong squad this season, and once they can start to integrate the summer signings who are perhaps struggling to adapt to Championship football, then they might see a lot more success.