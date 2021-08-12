Slavisa Jokanovic reveals what impact Lys Mousset’s injury will have on Sheffield United forward’s immediate future

Lys Mousset suffered a hamstring injury during Sheffield United’s opening day defeat at home to Birmingham City.

The French forward has since been ruled out for four-six weeks, and whilst it will be a big blow, Slavisa Jokanovic still has several striking options to choose from.

18-year-old striker Daniel Jebbison has been linked with a League One loan move this summer, with Sunderland, Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers battling it out for the young forward’s temporary signature.

Also in pursuit are Belgian club Beerschot who play in the country’s top division – another exciting possibility for the promising youngster.

Born in Ontario, Canada, Jebbison started his football career within the ANB Futbol youth academy, before switching North America for the UK in 2018.

Jebbison has made four appearances for The Blades, scoring his first professional goal against Everton in the Premier League in May.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the 18-year-old’s immediate future, Jokanovic said: “With Jebbison, he is one of the important products of our academy and the quality is there.

“This is the reason we are thinking about the possibility of loan, he needs to play the games and I don’t know if I can find the space in this squad for all of them.

“I believe he can still go out on loan.”

The verdict

The 18-year-old is quite clearly a very exciting talent that Sheffield United have on their hands.

He is in a position where regular first-team football within the EFL would be viewed as the next logical step, but the interest from Beerschot adds an exciting option.

The ultimate decision of where he temporarily ends up will probably come down to who can offer the most game time, but the number of options he already has, suggests that there will be a favourable suitor out there.

However, this situation might change. If another injury occurs to one of the club’s forward players, then Jebbison may be given an opportunity in Jokanovic’s first team this season.

