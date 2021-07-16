Slavisa Jokanovic reveals what he wants from any new Sheffield United signing

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has named quality, strength, trust and personality as four key attributes he will be looking for when making new signings, in an interview with Yorkshire Live.

The Serbian is yet to make a single signing in the transfer window so far, with the 52-year-old stating it’s the best squad he has inherited in England. This is a bold statement from a man who has already won promotion with Watford and Fulham – and will be hoping to do it all over against with the Blades.

However, there have been a few outgoings since his arrival in late May, with Phil Jagielka, John Lundstram, Simon Moore and Jack Rodwell all leaving the club on the expiration of their contracts this summer.

Kean Bryan is another one of those departures, but a contract offer is still on the table for the 24-year-old if he wants to remain at Bramall Lane.

More outgoings could be set to come this summer as Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale continue to generate considering Premier League interest, following their relegation last season.

This demotion is exactly why Jokanovic needs strength and quality in abundance during the next campaign, with the Blades finishing at the foot of the top-flight table last season and declining rapidly since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about his requirements for any new arrivals at the Lane, the manager said: “I believe they must have quality, and I need their trust.

“And they must be strong.

“This competition is tough and for strong players.

“I have said before I do not care about age, I care about personality.

“To compete in this competition without personality is impossible.

“These are the principles of my experience that I have.”

The Verdict:

As an experienced manager, Jokanovic knows how important the mental side of football is in the modern day – and strength, trust and personality are three attributes interlinked with that.

It can often be the difference between success and failure – and that fine line between the two is one he will have to be wary of this season.

Even though the Blades will be one of the favourites to go back up, there will be at least five or six Championship teams aiming for automatic promotion next season and they must be on their A-game, therefore.

With this, getting the right players in will be vital and this summer could shape the destiny of their 2021/22 campaign.