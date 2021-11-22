Slavisa Jokanovic reveals Sheffield United team news ahead of Reading FC clash

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that Robin Olsen is set to miss tomorrow’s clash with Reading as a result of the muscular issue which ruled him out of last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Coventry City.

Meanwhile, George Baldock is currently suffering with illness whilst Lys Mousset is expected to step up his recovery from a hip injury in the coming days.

Signed on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window, Olsen has featured regularly for the Blades in the Championship this season.

However, after picking up a knock earlier this month, the Sweden international was replaced in the club’s starting eleven by Wes Foderingham at the weekend.

Foderingham went on to deliver an assured performance against Coventry.

Mousset was also a notable absentee on Saturday as the Blades ultimately failed to deliver the goods in an attacking sense at Bramall Lane.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with Reading, Jokanovic shared an update on Olsen, Mousset and Baldock.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for this fixture (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account) about this particular trio, the Serbian said: “George Baldock is ill.

“Lys Mousset, we hope he will start working with us in the next few days.

“He has a hip problem.

“Robin (Olsen) is still recovering from a muscle problem and is not available.

“He will be one or two weeks.”

The Verdict

With Olsen set to be sidelined for the club’s clashes with Reading and Bristol City this week, Foderingham will once again be handed the opportunity to showcase his talent.

The keeper could potentially retain his place in the club’s side for the foreseeable future if he is able to replicate his display against Coventry in these upcoming fixtures as he claimed his second clean-sheet of the season during last weekend’s game.

Jokanovic will be hoping that Baldock and Mousset are able to make a swift recovery from their respective issues as both players have managed to deliver some solid performances in the Championship this season.

Mousset has netted three goals in seven appearances for the Blades whilst Baldock recently recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.22 and 7.28 against AFC Bournemouth and Barnsley.