Slavisa Jokanovic reveals Sheffield United player concerns ahead of Peterborough fixture

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that there are doubts about several players ahead of the weekend game against Peterborough United.

The Blades have had a dismal start to the season, with the side in the relegation zone, without a win and they’ve managed to score just one goal in five games.

A productive end to the transfer window has lifted the mood somewhat, although Jokanovic will be desperate for three points when they take on newly-promoted The Posh at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Jokanovic confirmed there are doubts over a few players going into this one, including new keeper Robin Olsen.

“We have not had the opportunity to start working with Robin – new rules, covid, Brexit I cannot give you answer if I can use him immediately, I may have to wait a bit more before I can use him.

“We have some kind of situations with different players. David McGoldrick is still with problem, some of my players need extra day off, but don’t exist big things – still touch and go with Berge, he is coming from covid situation and not trained for 10 days, same with Ben Davies, we don’t know what that situation is.”

The verdict

This is not the news that Sheffield United fans would’ve wanted as Olsen, Davies, Berge and McGoldrick would probably all be in the XI if they’re available, or certainly two or three of them.

But, Jokanovic hasn’t ruled them out, although his preparations have clearly been impacted which isn’t ideal considering the team needs to improve from their tough start.

Ultimately though, whoever takes to the pitch should be capable of getting a good result this weekend, even if they know it’s not going to be easy.

