Slavisa Jokanovic reveals key ‘problem’ Sheffield United need to fix ahead of Nottingham Forest tie

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has cited his side’s tendency to lose matches in one key situation despite being the better team as something they need to improve on, speaking to The Star.

The Blades suffered another loss at the weekend, falling to a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane to recently-promoted side Blackpool through Keshi Anderson’s inch-perfect strike in the 76th minute and dropping further down the table in the process.

They currently sit in 17th place, a very underwhelming start to life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League last term, falling well below many peoples’ expectations after retaining the vast majority of their key players and appointing promotion-winning man Slavisa Jokanovic at the end of May.

For a side whose defence has seemed to be a problem throughout the 2021/22 campaign, keeping just three clean sheets in 15 games as an unsustainable record in their quest to return to the top flight at the first time of asking, it was their lack of ability to tuck away chances that proved to be their downfall at the weekend.

Despite dominating possession and having more shots than the Seasiders at the weekend, they failed to make this count and were ultimately punished, something that seems to be a running theme of 2021/22.

Speaking about this issue to The Star, Blades manager Jokanovic said: “It is true, we were creating the chances and I don’t remember them (Blackpool) creating anything.

“I can not give you now a clear explanation of how we lost the game. But the result is clear, and we did.

“I am saying a lot that we didn’t play bad but lost. We are in some sort of process but this has been going on for some months now. I believe we played better than Blackpool but we lost everything in one situation.

“This is not the first time for us. We need to fix this problem.”

The Verdict:

The South Yorkshire outfit looked dangerous throughout the game, no one can really deny that. But at the end of the day, football is a results business and their failure to capitalise on their dominance could prove to be the crucial hammer blow to their promotion hopes.

They currently seem a considering distance away from the top six, let alone the top two which was probably their aim this term after seeing Jokanovic achieve automatic promotion with both Watford and Fulham in the past.

Finishing must be high on the agenda at training today, because they are still creating decent chances but their failure to put them away makes this creativity almost futile, although it would be a major concern if they weren’t getting forward as they have been.

The urgency is there and they have the calibre of players to ease past many teams in the Championship, something they showed when they won 6-2 against Peterborough United back in September.

But points are the most important thing at this stage as they enter a crucial period of the season – and the gap between them and the promotion mix will only widen if they can’t be clinical and keep more clean sheets.