Slavisa Jokanovic responds when quizzed on potential Sheffield United transfer outgoings

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed that he doesn’t expect Rhian Brewster or Oliver Burke to leave the club before the deadline.

It had been reported last week that the Blades were open to selling the duo as they look to raise more cash following Aaron Ramsdale’s departure in order to provide Jokanovic with funds for incomings.

However, nothing has advanced on the two leaving, and whilst the boss acknowledged that anything can happen in the market, he made it clear to the Sheffield Star that he isn’t anticipating either going.

“Everything is open, but I don’t believe Rhian and Oliver Burke will go. I believe they will stay within the team. Being asked about Rhian, it surprises me a little bit.”

The pair have both played a part for the Yorkshire side this season, featuring in three Championship games, although neither have established themselves as first-choice regulars this season, with Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick the other options available to Jokanovic.

The Blades are in action at Luton this weekend as they look to get their first league win of the season.

22 things all Sheffield United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were the club founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

The verdict

Given the depth that Sheffield United have up top, you would think that they would be open to one sale if a suitable offer came in.

But, that’s the issue here. Given the amount the club paid for Brewster, they aren’t going to take a hit on him considering he’s still young, so that’s why Jokanovic will be surprised at talk he could go.

With Burke, it’s more likely, but, again, it’s about whether a club will stump up the cash needed and that seems highly unlikely before Tuesday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.