Slavisa Jokanovic responds when quizzed about Sheffield United fan criticism

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic insists he can understand why the fans booed the team off following the defeat to Blackpool yesterday.

The Blades had been expected to be in the mix for automatic promotion this season but the 1-0 reverse against the Seasiders means they are 17th in the table and already six points away from the play-off places.

Therefore, frustration is building among the support, who showed their anger at full-time. And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Jokanovic has explained why he has no problem with that.

“These people have paid their money for tickets. I explain to them how we played good football until the goal but I can perfectly understand it’s a normal reaction when you get no points.

“If I am a United supporter and I follow this team all season I must be unsatisfied with a lot of what has happened, especially in our stadium. I understand this perfectly.”

Jokanovic’s side are back in action during the week when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The verdict

This is a fair response from Jokanovic and he knows that you can’t really have a pop at the support when you’re sitting in the bottom half of the table.

It’s all about results and there’s no denying that the team are underachieving right now, which means they are going to come in for criticism.

So, the players have to take it on the chin and they need to respond by picking up some wins to ensure they start climbing up the table quickly, otherwise a top six finish is going to become a huge ask.

