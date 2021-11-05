Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to Rhian Brewster exit talk at Sheffield United

Slavisa Jokanovic reiterated that Rhian Brewster is part of his plans at Sheffield United when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

The Serbian manager batted away questions linking the 21-year-old with a January departure from Bramall Lane.

He said: “Yes, I believe he can succeed here.

“I try and explain. I believe he has the speed. I believe he can finish, I believe he can attack the ball in the last third.

“He needs to improve the times he chooses to attack the space and also his defensive work. But he has the ability and the prospect of becoming a very important player.” Before completing the match in the Blades’ 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest this midweek Brewster had not featured in any of the last seven league matches. Competition for places has been fierce particularly with Lys Mousset asserting his authority as the side’s first choice number nine. With just one goal in 39 appearances it is clear that something is not clicking for Brewster at United and with his contract running until the summer of 2025 the club need to look at other avenues where he can develop. With the main aim being to see some kind of return on their investment. The Verdict

Jokanovic has been very tight-lipped with the press so far this season so it is not a surprise for him to not give much away when talking about Brewster. The 21-year-old has been used in a variety of roles so far this term and his versatility would probably be his biggest asset to the squad at this point. The squad lacks width and wingers, as it was built to play with wing backs under Chris Wilder, but Morgan Gibbs-White was moved into the number ten role and got on the scoresheet leaving the right wing berth free for someone to grab. At 21 it is hard to pinpoint any player’s specialist position, if Brewster can apply himself well their may be a spot in the starting XI for him until the turn of the year.