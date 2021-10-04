Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to latest Sheffield United blow involving George Baldock

George Baldock limped off in the 49th minute of Sheffield United’s 2-1 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday with the 28-year-old being replaced by Chris Basham.

Baldock has been a key player down the right flank for the Blades in recent years and is still waiting to learn the extent of the injury that he sustained.

The right versatile right back made his 150th appearance for the club at the Vitality Stadium and will be hoping the knock is not too severe with Jayden Bogle waiting in the wings for a first team opportunity.

It has been an up and down start at Bramall Lane for Slavisa Jokanovic who had his say on the unfortunate injury when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

He said: “He thought it was that, his hamstring, but obviously we are not entirely sure yet so we will have to see. We will know when we get back and are able to take a proper look.

“How long will he be out for?

“Not long, we hope of course. But that is something it is still too soon to make a prediction on. So we will have to wait and find out.”

The Blades go into the international break in the bottom half and six points off of the play-off places following back to back defeats.

The Verdict

Baldock has been an integral part of United’s success in recent seasons since arriving from Milton Keynes Dons in 2017.

In combination with the loan signing of Morgan Gibbs-White the pair make up one of the most dangerous combinations in the division in wide areas.

With 21-year-old Jayden Bogle in their ranks the Blades have an adequate replacement to slot straight in and also a player very capable of contributing in the attacking third.

The club will still be hoping that Baldock has not torn his hamstring but if the 28-year-old is set for a long injury lay-up they have the reinforcements to cope with the loss and adapt the way they play accordingly.