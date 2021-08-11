Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to key moment from Sheffield United star in Carlisle win

Rhian Brewster got off the mark for Sheffield United in Tuesday evening’s 1-0 win over Carlisle United in the first round of the League Cup. Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic was delighted that Brewster broke his duck and expects him to kick on in the Championship this season, he told YorkshireLive.

Chris Beech’s Carlisle gave a good account of themselves at Bramall Lane but the hosts’ sigh of relief came in the 24th minute when the Liverpool academy graduate was first to latch onto a rebound to net the opener.

Jokanovic believes the goal should lift a weight off of the 21-year-old’s shoulders.

Jokanovic said: “We have tried to find a way to up his confidence and, of course, now that he has scored we expect he can help us a lot this season.

“He is trying. Sometimes he can be a little bit calmer when he was looking for his second, but still he has shown a lot of the desire to try and do everything he needs to do.”

With the wind in his sails now Brewster could be a huge threat for opposition defenders in the weeks to come, he scored 11 goals in 22 appearances in a loan spell with Swansea City in 2019/20, demonstrating the clear ability he possesses at such a young age.

Billy Sharp is an excellent role model to have to learn from and play alongside at Football League level, the drop down to the Championship may be the situation Brewster needed to kickstart his senior career.

Jokanovic continued: “Now he (Brewster) can stop obsessing about having to score the goal and can be calmer. He can now score more. He is still a young player and has great potential.

“He has experience of playing at this level. I am not thinking about Carabao Cup I am thinking about Championship level. Our expectation is high and we expect he can help us a lot.”

Though it was only a 1-0 win over a League Two side, it was important for the Blades to start heading in the right direction after a disappointing defeat at home to Birmingham City on the opening day.

The Verdict

Brewster’s reaction said it all, it was not a difficult chance but he leathered it into the back of the net and his subsequent sprint and knee slide portrayed a figure of relief and elation.

Having arrived at the club for a hefty transfer fee with a blistering youth career behind him it has been a rocky start for Brewster.

However if he can be as composed and confident in finishing chances in the league as he was on Tuesday evening then he should hit double figures as a minimum target this season.

