Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to Derby County’s start to season on and off the pitch

Slavisa Jokanovic was very respectful in his comments about Wayne Rooney ahead of the visit of Derby County to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Serbian was keen to point out the club’s precarious position is nothing to do with the players and managers efforts when he spoke to YorkshireLive.

He said: “The way he has supported his team is impressive. I wish him all the best apart from the game he plays against us. They are bottom of the league, but the team is not the reason, it’s for mistakes but not from coach or players.

“They will have the highest levels of desire after this situation. This is Championship and if you are a little bit relaxed you can pay an expensive price.

“Derby are a bottom team but they are simply not the bottom team.” he added.

United are heavy favourites coming into the matchup with the form they have shown in front of goal of late. Jokanovic though will be wary of the threat they pose after beating high flying Stoke City last weekend despite the announcement that they were going into administration.

The Blades could push into the top half with a win on Saturday, a satisfying place to be after nine games considering the tough start to the season they experienced.

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

The Verdict

The job Rooney and his players are doing in spite of the circumstances deserves enormous praise. Jokanovic has been around the block enough in the second tier to know that there are no easy matches and without the points deduction Derby would be outside the relegation zone.

The Rams’ away following have sold out there allocation at Bramall Lane and in that demonstrate that they are right behind Rooney and the players. Whether that will be enough rem, Sheffield United have produced some of the best attacking we have seen this season in recent weeks and if Morgan Gibbs-White gets going again the Blades will be tough to contain.