Slavisa Jokanovic reacts amid Sheffield United transfer talk involving Rhian Brewster and Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have emerged as candidates to take Rhian Brewster on loan in January, with the second tier side very much interested in bringing him on a short-term basis according to to the Sunday Mirror (October 24, page 64).

However, Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told The Star that he is ‘not thinking about that’ in regards to any potential loan deal for the youngster.

So far this season, the 21-year-old has played in just six league games for the Blades. With no goals and no assists yet this campaign and with the player struggling to break into the side on a regular basis, he may have to search elsewhere in a bid to get some regular action and prove he can cut it in the second tier.

23 questions about some of Sheffield United’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 When did Billy Sharp make his debut for Sheffield United? 2004 2006 2002 2001

With Lys Mousset also finding some form with Sheffield United and bagging two goals at the weekend, it might mean Brewster finds himself even further down the pecking order at Bramall Lane.

Nottingham Forest look like they could be interested in a short-term deal for the Englishman and with the side now on the up under Steve Cooper, it could be a deal to suit all parties.

However, it appears Slavisa Jokanovic could have other ideas, with the Blades boss telling The Star that he is ‘not thinking’ about a deal to send the forward elsewhere. He said ahead of the Blades game last week: “I’m not thinking about that. We are thinking about how to balance our squad.

“He wasn’t in the squad for the last game because I had two strikers on the bench and to find the balance, normally I try to find two defenders two midfielders and two strikers. For Rhian, it’s an opportunity to change my mind.”

It means that Brewster may feature in Sheffield United’s plans after all – but, for now, he is having to make do with cameos from the bench.

If he can take one of his chances though and prove he can be an asset for the Blades, then regular action should come. If it doesn’t by January, then Nottingham Forest may test the resolve of Jokanovic and see whether or not he changes his mind on allowing the player to pursue first-team football elsewhere.

The Verdict

Rhian Brewster is still extremely young and just perhaps needs another chance or a change in scenery to prove he is still a talent and still has the potential to be a very good striker. A move to another side on a short-term basis – whether Nottingham Forest or not – could be just what he needs.

Right now, he is struggling to break into the Blades lineup and he may find it even harder now that Lys Mousset is firing for them. Jokanovic clearly values the player though and should give him more opportunities – and if he does, he’ll have to take one if he wants to get more action at Bramall Lane.