Slavisa Jokanovic provides Sheffield United transfer update ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is still hoping to welcome four new additions to Bramall Lane before the transfer window shuts next week, speaking to the press ahead of this weekend’s Championship tie against Luton Town.

The Blades have only recruited one player in Ben Davies this summer, with the 26-year-old arriving on a season-long loan deal from former Premier League champions Liverpool last Monday.

Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira was set to follow him through the door at Bramall Lane on a loan-to-buy deal but after finding out it would take longer for the club to see him in action than first thought, the Championship side decided to pull the plug on the deal.

12 of these 25 Sheffield United facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were formed in 1867 – True or false? True False

But with John Lundstram leaving the club and Sander Berge’s future remaining uncertain in the latter stages of the window, Jokanovic’s side are likely to be on the lookout for a central midfielder after seeing the Vieira move collapse.

Swedish international Robin Olsen and QPR shot-stopper Seny Dieng have been touted as potential replacements for Aaron Ramsdale who departed for Arsenal last week in a £30m deal, with the Serbian manager expecting to bring in a replacement for the 23-year-old.

And to give them a different option going forward, a couple of wingers may also be on the South Yorkshire side’s agenda if manager Jokanovic wants to operate with four at the back, with Amad Diallo one player they are currently pursuing.

Although he is hoping for four more signings before the window closes, he said in this afternoon’s press conference to The Athletic’s Richard Sutcliffe that he couldn’t “guarantee” they could bring all four in before the deadline – and doesn’t expect any new players to arrive before Saturday afternoon’s game against Luton Town.

The 52-year-old also stated he didn’t expect to be waiting this long for transfers, something that has proved to be a hindrance and is continuing to hamper his side after a poor start to the season.

Slavisa Jokanovic is not expecting "any help for the Luton game" in terms of new signings.

The Sheffield United boss wants 4 more additions. "I hope so (we sign 4). But I cannot guarantee it. We are working in this direction."

On the delays: "I didn't expect to be waiting a lot." — Richard Sutcliffe (@RSooty73) August 26, 2021

The Verdict:

Although Slavisa Jokanovic needed time to assess his squad and had to delay his move to England to see out the rest of his contract in Qatar with old club Al-Gharafa, the fact they have only managed to bring in one player so far this summer is nothing short of a shambles.

They were unlucky with the Ronaldo Vieira move but this can’t be used to excuse their transfer business as a whole. It was clear nearly three months ago that they needed a new central midfielder to come in for John Lundstram. Not only this, but they needed a contingency plan for Sander Berge’s potential exit.

It’s clear they didn’t have this plan with no central midfielders coming in yet.

They might have a squad full of players with Premier League experience, but they needed to make additions to change the mentality of the club after such a poor 2020/21 season and freshen things up.

Look at their wing position as well, they will only have a limited amount of attacking firepower as things stand because they possess little threat out wide.

This poor start to the campaign has been self-inflicted – and they need to make a few high-quality signings in the coming days to make it up to the fans and have a good chance of climbing their way up the table to where they should be.