Slavisa Jokanovic provides injury update on Sheffield United player

Slavisa Jokanovic hasn’t ruled Sander Berge featuring in Sheffield United’s next two games, although he insists he won’t rush the midfielder back.

The Norwegian international missed the win over Hull City last week after a hamstring issue during the warm up, and that injury kept him out of the 1-0 win over Debry County yesterday.

With Berge having missed much of the previous campaign with a hamstring problem, this has understandably concerned fans. However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Jokanovic revealed it wasn’t a serious complaint, as he gave an update on the 23-year-old.

“He could be available for some of these next two games. I don’t believe it is something that has happened before. His injury history is not so short, so we must care about him and have some sort of guarantee that he is in a safe situation and a more easier way to participate for us.

“We cannot force him or take some big risk, we are not in that stage of the season where we need to go in this type of direction.”

The Blades take on Middlesbrough and Bournemouth in the next week before the October international break.

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Jokanovic is completely right to not take any risks with Berge because there’s no point pushing him at this stage of the season.

The fact he is contention to play in these two tough upcoming away games suggests the injury isn’t serious at all, which is a major boost for all connected to the Blades.

Pleasingly for the boss, the side are getting results without Berge, so he can ease him back into action and it will be interesting to see if he does feature in the next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.