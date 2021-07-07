Slavisa Jokanovic pencils in Sheffield United plans for life without 24-year-old

Sheffield United boss, Slavisa Jokanovic, is reportedly drawing up a list of alternatives to Kean Bryan as the centre-back continues to stall on agreeing a new deal with the Blades.

Bryan’s three-year stay at Bramall Lane came to an end at the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign, but there’s an offer on the table for the 24-year-old to stay put.

That’s yet to be signed by the centre-back and the Sheffield Star are reporting that Jokanovic is already drawing up a list of potential replacements, with it his belief Bryan is potentially eyeing a future elsewhere.

A product of the Man City academy, Bryan has made 19 appearances across all competitions for the Blades, including 12 starts in the Premier League.

Bryan scored his only goal for the Blades in last season’s impressive win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. That was a bright day in a difficult campaign, which has led to relegation. Despite stepping back into the Championship, though, Bryan is still wanted by the Blades.

Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting that Matt Clarke at Brighton and Hove Albion is a potential target for Jokanovic. The 24-year-old would fit the bill as a potential Bryan alternative. He’s spent the last two seasons on loan with Derby County elsewhere in the Championship.

The Verdict

It’s a good thing that Sheffield United are planning for life without Bryan. The fact that he’s not yet signed the offer that’s on the table suggests that there might be something else in the pipeline.

The last thing Sheffield United need, then, is to be sat there without an alternative on their radar with the new season just a month away.

Someone like Clarke would be a suitable alternative, if not an upgrade. He’s had two decent seasons at Derby, playing progressive football under Phillip Cocu for part of that time.

That could well suit what Jokanovic is looking for.

