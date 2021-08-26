Slavisa Jokanovic outlines Sheffield United’s transfer plans

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told The Star that the club are looking to sign four or five new players before the transfer deadline.

The Blades have only made one summer signing under the Serb so far, with centre back Ben Davies arriving on loan from Liverpool and will be hoping that their luck changes in their pursuit of new players between now and next Tuesday.

Midfielder Rolando Vieira appeared set to be joining the Bramall Lane club until his deal with Italian club Sampdoria fell through due to the discovery of some unforeseen problems in the player’s medical.

Now Jokanovic has outlined what he and the club’s plans are for the rest of the window as he once again reiterated his desire to strengthen the squad significantly:

“I want four or five new players. It’s not important if it’s close or not because we’re seven days until the end and we urgently need new faces, fresh blood.

“We need more confidence to be competitive for everything that is ahead of us.”

The Blades boss tasted only his second success since taking over the job on Tuesday night as his side beat Derby County 2-1 in the Carabao Cup and will be looking to take that form into the league this weekend.

Sheffield United travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday to take on Luton Town.

The Verdict

Things are looking bleak for Sheffield United at this current moment in time, with time really starting to run out as they desperately seek to make some last minute additions to the current squad.

Jokanovic has identified various areas that he would like to strengthen this summer but for one reason or another, the deals just haven’t happened up to now.

There are still a lot of doubts over whether the Sheffield United boss even knows his best team, with the formation and personnel having been chopped and changed in recent weeks in an attempt to find that winning formula.

It will certainly be intriguing to see what players, if any, they get in.