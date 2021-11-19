Slavisa Jokanovic outlines Sheffield United’s transfer plans amidst Middlesbrough links

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told Yorkshire Live that the club has no plans in place to sell any of its players in January.

These comments come in the wake of the likes of Chris Basham and Oliver Burke being linked with a move to join Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough, whilst striker Lys Mousset has also been talked about as a potential target for Turkish side Beşiktaş.

Jokanovic himself is said to want to bring in two wingers and a defensive midfielder when the winter window opens and it appears that he isn’t planning on dispensing of any of his current players to facilitate this.

Speaking recently about the club’s transfer plans, the Blades boss stated the following:

“The possibility always exists but we don’t have any offers coming to me or any information that people want to pay some money for my players.

“I am not thinking about selling players.

“I need to find some buyers to sell players.”

Rhian Brewster is also another player that has been linked with a departure from Bramall Lane, with a move to Nottingham Forest said to be on the agenda, however the Sheffield United boss also played down such talk.

It has been widely suggested that the Blades need to sell in order to buy, however it is unclear as to how true that statement is.

The Verdict

Even though he is seemingly playing down the possibility of it happening, it is clear that Jokanovic needs to offload some players in order to fully get the most out of his current squad.

At present it is far too congested in certain areas, with some players in particular getting nowhere near as much game time as they would like.

Moving some of these fringe players on would help to free up the room to bring in the aforementioned targets that the manager does have and would streamline the team.

It will certainly be intriguing to see which players head out the exit door in the new year at the Steel City club.