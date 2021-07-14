Slavisa Jokanovic offers Sheffield United transfer update

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic says that he is close to knowing just which players he wants to target for the Blades during the summer transfer window.

Jokanovic took over at Bramall Lane earlier this summer, and will be looking to guide the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking in the coming campaign, after relegation last season.

The Blades are one of the few Championship clubs who are yet to make a signing in the market, although Jokanovic has reportedly been given a list of potential options for the club to possibly target over the coming weeks.

Now it seems as though the new Blades boss is close to making a decision on those potential moves.

Providing an update on the transfer situation at the club, Jokanovic was quoted by The Sheffield Star as saying: “We are in a process and we are still checking things to make sure we know what is best for us. Football is full of opinions and options.

"Definitely, we need to do some things. I know that and the club know that as well, because they told me of their plans and intentions before I came in. That has already been ongoing for some time, because there was a realisation that was the case. "The club has offered me some solutions. There are things coming from the club's side regarding possible bids and I am checking the characteristics of those players, because of what I will ask of them. I know what will be demanded of these players, so we need to consider that carefully as you would expect." Indeed, it seems Jokanovic has been impressed with the options presented to him by the club so far, as he went on to add: "They (the recruitment department) have done a great job and in the end we need to move forward. "We need to check to see what is realistic and what is not, I have confidence and a realisation that we can find the people who can help." The Verdict This does feel like a rather interesting update from a Sheffield United perspective. On the one hand, with the season drawing closer, the fact they have yet to make any signings, and that Jokanovic has yet to make a final decision on potential targets, could be something of a concern. However, the fact that he is seemingly pleased with what has been presented to him is at least promising, and does suggest that there could be some decent pieces of recruitment done at Bramall Lane in the not too distant future. Indeed, you also feel as though the Blades do have a squad capable of competing at this level anyway, so there may not be too much reason to panic about their slow start to the window just yet.