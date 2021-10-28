Slavisa Jokanovic makes Sheffield United transfer vow

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has vowed to address some of the club’s problems during the January transfer window, during a recent interview with Yorkshire Live.

The Blades certainly took their time when finding ways to strengthen their current squad during the last window in the summer and in the end only brought in a total of five new faces, with four of those five being loan deals.

Given how the Steel City club have started their Sky Bet Championship season, Jokanovic could well be keen to bring in some more additions at the turn of the new year in order to transform the team into genuine promotion contenders as many fans and pundits will have come to expect when he got given the job at Bramall Lane.

Now the Sheffield United boss has made a vow ahead of the next transfer window, as he stated the following recently:

“Of course the intention in January must be to fix some of the problems.

“I have to be realistic about what can happen in January.”

Much of the summer window was plagued with talk about which players could potentially leave Bramall Lane, however in the end the only real loss to the Blades was Aaron Ramsdale, who moved to Arsenal in what was a much talked about transfer.

It will certainly be interesting to see what sort of rumours surface at the club when January rolls around.

The Verdict

Jokanovic certainly has a lot to think about as the transfer window slowly begins to appear on the horizon, with it being fair to assume that we could see both arrivals and departures at Bramall Lane.

The squad at present is very top heavy and for that reason they could perhaps do with offloading one or two of their out of favour forward players, particularly after Lys Mousset’s recent strong form.

Meanwhile the likes of Sander Berge and George Baldock could once again attract interest from elsewhere, which means the club will have to work out how best to deal with that.

There are also several players out on loan that could come into the manager’s thinking if he feels the club need another option, with recalls sure to be written into said deals.