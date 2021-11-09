Slavisa Jokanovic makes Sheffield United transfer claim

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told The Star that he believes the club can use the January transfer window to take them to a higher level this season.

The Blades have endured a disappointing start to their first campaign back in the Sky Bet Championship and currently occupy 18th place heading into the upcoming international break.

As a result of this, Jokanovic and his staff are already eyeing up options for the mid season window that could go on to make all the difference as he looks to turn round his side’s form at Bramall Lane.

Speaking recently about the January window, the Blades boss was quick to make the following claim:

“Of course this is a moment for us to try and fix things. After that, then there will be one more time (the January transfer window) and then we can not really change so many big things.”

The Blades did bring in a host of new players during the summer window, however they did miss out on bringing in a winger.

This therefore could be one area in which they look to strengthen the team moving forwards.

The Verdict

Jokanovic quite rightly sees the January window as a good opportunity to take his team to the next level but in the meantime he must start seeing an improvement in results.

Patience is starting to really wear thin at Bramall Lane and the club have fallen further behind in the race for both the play-offs and promotion after their recent away loss to Blackburn Rovers.

They must come back from the international break firing on all cylinders, otherwise they can forget about fighting for promotion this season.

There is plenty of quality within the squad and quite simply that needs to shine through between now and the January window.