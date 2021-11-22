Slavisa Jokanovic makes Sheffield United selection admission

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has hinted to The Star that Wes Foderingham could keep his place between the sticks ahead of Robin Olsen in the games to come.

The former Glasgow Rangers goalkeeper was handed a rare start in the weekend draw against Coventry City at Bramall Lane and put in an assured display for the Blades as they picked up a 0-0 draw.

Olsen damaged a muscle whilst on international duty with Sweden, which means that Foderingham is expected to keep his place in the team for the upcoming comes against Reading and Bristol City.

Commenting on his goalkeeping situation after the game, Jokanovic was quick to state the following:

“Wes was calm. I had the sensation we were a little nervous but that was not the case with Wes. He supported us in the moments when we needed him.

“His performances, Wes will be in goal for the next few games. In football, and in life, when somebody is out it provides a chance for someone else. He took his chance in a positive way.”

The keeper did indeed make some important saves throughout the game and will now be looking to build upon what was only his fourth league start since joining the club.

Sheffield United are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Verdict

Luckily for the Blades, they can boast about having two of the better keepers within their ranks that the Sky Bet Championship has to offer.

Olsen hasn’t exactly set the world alight since his loan move from Roma, which means now is the chance for Foderingham to prove that he is worthy of holding onto the number one shirt.

It is sure to be an interesting battle and only time will tell if Jokanovic chooses to stick with the ex-Rangers man moving forwards.

Overall it is a very good problem for the Sheffield United manager to have at this stage of the season.