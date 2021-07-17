Slavisa Jokanovic makes promising claim regarding possible high profile Sheffield United departures

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic insists he has a plan in place in case any high profile players are to leave the club this summer.

Following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, speculation has been rife around a number of the club’s big name players.

Midfielder Sander Berge, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and defender George Baldock are among those who are said to be attracting interest in the current market.

However, it seems Jokanovic is prepared for any potential exits, and already knows just how he will respond should they happen.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about the prospect of key players leaving the club this summer, Jokanovic said: “It is still very early for decisions on losing players. But I do have a plan. In this world, you never know what can happen. It is impossible to predict.

"There are discussions in newspapers and of course I see them. I hope they are not true but I am aware of them. So you make sure you have a plan."

As things stand, the Blades are one of just five clubs who are yet to make a signing in the transfer market, while they have also yet to sell any of their established senior players.

Jokanovic and his Sheffield United side will begin their push for promotion from the Championship on the 7th August, when they host Birmingham City at Bramall Lane in front of the Sky cameras.

The Verdict

This does seem to be a good sign for those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

Obviously, you would imagine that the Blades would prefer to keep those players around if possible, but that is of course likely to be difficult following their relegation from the Premier League.

Even so, it seems Jokanovic knows exactly how he will respond if those departures were to happen in the next few weeks, so it seems the Blades may not lose out too much in that case.

Indeed, with his recent history of winning promotion from this level, you imagine Jokanovic does know what he is doing here, so I don’t think there will be any need to panic in this case for Sheffield United.