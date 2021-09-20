Slavisa Jokanovic makes Premier League claim over Sheffield United ace

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told the Yorkshire Post that the club will have to enjoy Morgan Gibbs-White whilst they can, as he claimed that the Wolves man is already a Premier League ready player.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder completed a season long loan move to Bramall Lane this summer from the Midlands side and has since thrived under the guidance of Jokanovic in the Steel City.

Gibbs-White already has two goals and two assists to his name in his opening three games for the Blades and looks only likely to improve as time goes on, with the player getting the game time he craves away from Molineux.

However Jokanovic was quick to stress that Sheffield United need to enjoy having the player at their disposal whilst they can, as he stated the following on his form so far:

“He is a talent who will be a Premier League player. We are in a position to let him compete and support the group. At the moment, he is making a perfect job.

“Football is not one game or one week and it is about Morgan for the next 15 years. He can make something for the team and himself.

“He has done a very good job in the first week. He is a guy with goals and quality and the characteristic for getting between the lines.

“This is what we need. He is an important player, but I believe he can grow up to the higher level in the future.”

Gibbs-White is under contract with Wolves until the summer of 2024 and is now into his second successive loan spell away from the club after spending the previous campaign with Swansea City.

The 21-year-old could well be in action again for his new side tomorrow evening as the Blades play host to Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The Verdict

Gibbs-White has played a big role in transforming Sheffield United’s form and is fully deserving of all the plaudits coming his way at present.

He is a young player with bags of ability and is showing exactly what he is capable of as he continues to get regular game time for the Blades.

His loan spell at Swansea was disrupted by injury and now he will be looking to get a full season of first team football under his belt in the Steel City.

Given how he has started with the club, it would be fair to assume that he will continue to start regularly under Jokanovic for the foreseeable future.