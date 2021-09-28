Slavisa Jokanovic makes Neil Warnock admission ahead of Sheffield United’s clash against Middlesbrough

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted to The Star that he will look to fight and kick Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock during tonight’s game between the two sides.

The two clubs go head to head at the Riverside Stadium this evening as they both look to pick up three points to help kick start their campaigns in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sheffield United currently sit in 11th place heading into the contest in the North East, whilst Middlesbrough are occupying 18th in the league standings.

Speaking ahead of the game, Jokanovic was quick to talk about his respect and admiration for his opposite number:

“I expect he will look to kick me hard here and I will look to kick him hard also, so that I can enjoy my glass of wine more than him. We are different people in different places, but I like him professionally and also personally.”

Both sides will no doubt be aware that a victory could see them close in on the top half of the league, which means that this game has taken on even more significance.

A victory for the Blades on the road could see them into 7th, whilst a win on home turf for Boro could see them move into the upper mid table spots.

The Verdict

It’s great to see a great level of mutual respect between the two managers and it is clear that both Jokanovic and Warnock know each other well.

The game itself throws up an intriguing tactical battle and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top at the Riverside Stadium.

Both sides have started the campaign slowly, with Middlesbrough in particular having shown that they have a good amount of weaknesses that can be exploited.

Therefore, Sheffield United are bound to be heading into this game full of confidence that they can pick up all three points.