Slavisa Jokanovic makes encouraging claim on future on Sheffield United summer signing

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic says he thinks Morgan Gibbs-White would prefer to stay with the club all season, rather than be recalled by Wolves in January.

Gibbs-White joined the Blades on a season-long loan from the Premier League club on the final day of the summer transfer window, and has considerably impressed for the Blades since then.

The midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists in seven league games for Sheffield United, helping to spark something of a resurgence after a below par start to the season.

That has led to some speculation that Wolves could take up the option to recall Gibbs-White in January, which would obviously be a blow for the Blades.

Now however, it seems that Jokanovic himself is confident that will not be the case, and that Gibbs-White will be at Bramall Lane for the whole of the campaign.

Speaking about the situation around the midfielder, Jokanovic was quoted by Yorkshire Live as saying: “I haven’t had any conversation with Wolves. We haven’t had any contact. I prefer that the player, who is an important player for us, but he is not our property, he’s not a Sheffield United player.

“It is my wish for to continue working with this player. It’s difficult to see that they would recall him after one month because he played a few good games for us.

“Maybe I’ve discovered something they don’t know (laughs)? I think we can still make him better for them for next season. It is not good to play three months for one side and three months for another side.

“I can’t give you an exact answer, you’d have to ask the player what he’d prefer. I believe he would prefer to play with us than be on the bench for Wolves.”

The Verdict

You feel that these comments from Jokanovic will be a big relief for Sheffield United supporters.

Gibbs-White has been outstanding for the Blades since making the move to the club, and it would be a big blow to their promotion hopes if they were to lose him midway through the season.

As a result, the fact Jokanovic seems so confident that the midfielder will be staying, will be a very welcome sight for those who follow the club.

Indeed, you do feel that it would be better for Gibbs-White to spend the whole season at Bramall Lane, where the experience of playing regularly, and competing for a place back in the Premier League, would be a more useful experience for the 21-year-old than being a bit-part player for Wolves.