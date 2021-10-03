Slavisa Jokanovic makes confident claim about his Sheffield United side following Bournemouth defeat

Sheffield United fell to back-to-back defeats as they lost to table-toppers Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

A penalty from Dominic Solanke and a Phillip Billing strike gave Bournemouth the three points in a close encounter between two sides fancied for promotion this season.

They cancelled out Morgan Gibbs-Whites opener for the Blades as Sheffield United struggled to find a way back into the game.

Jokanovic threw everything but the kitchen sink, as he introduced forwards Oli McBurnie and Lys Mousset who hit the bar late on for the Blades.

Discussing the defeat in his post-match press conference, Jokanovic admitted conditions had played a part in a game with few chances: “Both teams were working really hard. It was a quick pitch.

“We didn’t connect a lot in the middle, the same as Bournemouth, they tried to interchange a few passes and look behind us, we tried the same.

“In the end, there were a few chances for us, a few from then.

He later went on to say that he thought his side edged the contest, despite defeat: “In the end, my team, in my opinion, played still better than Bournemouth.

“We played against one of the best teams in the Championship. Unfortunately, we didn’t score the equaliser and we lost the game.”

The defeat leaves Sheffield United 14th in the table after they looked to be climbing the table following some good form.

The Verdict

Sheffield United looked to have turned a corner after the September international break but have somewhat stuttered.

It wasn’t a convincing win against Derby last by any means, and that below-par performance seems to have leaked into the past two games in which they’ve lost.

A defeat going into an international break is never a positive, but it gives Jokanovic a lot to work and if they can hit the form they did last month, this side will rise up the table quickly.