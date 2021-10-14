Slavisa Jokanovic makes clear claim regarding Sheffield United’s strikers

Slavisa Jokanovic insists he needs to see an impact from all of his players and not just his strikers at Sheffield United.

The Blades head into this weekend’s clash with the Potters occupying 14th spot in the Championship, having lost their last two games before the international break.

At the moment, Billy Sharp is carrying the goalscoring burden at Bramall Lane. The 35-year-old is United’s top scorer with four goals in 13 games across all competitions.

But United’s other strikers have failed to impress so far this season – Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster have scored two goals between them, but both of those strikers came in the League Cup.

Have Sheffield United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Elsewhere, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Oliver Burke are yet to open their account for the season, with United struggling to show their true quality in front of goal.

But speaking to Yorkshire Live in his pre-match press conference, Jokanovic was quick to take the blame away from the strikers, insisting that an impact needs to be made by every one of his players.

He said: “All of them are fully fit and working during this break, they are ready for selection.

“I need to see impact from all the team it’s not a question of one player or two players the whole team has not started at the level and there exists a gap for improvement for all the team.”

The Verdict

For me, Sheffield United have far too many strikers on the books. McBurnie, Brewster, Sharp, McGoldrick, Mousset and Burke.

They are six established players likely to be on big wages, and in January, they need to go about reshaping their attacking options.

Sharp is 35 and is leading by example, but other players need to step up and take the weight off his shoulders, as he is unlikely to play every game this term.