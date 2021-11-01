Slavisa Jokanovic makes claim over Sheffield United’s past

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told The Star that he doesn’t want his players to be lulled into thinking about what went wrong last season.

The Blades of course finished bottom of the Premier League last term and were eventually relegated under Chris Wilder in what was a disastrous campaign for the Steel City club.

Having now installed the Serbian coach at the helm, promotion is expected back to the top flight at the first attempt by what is an ever expectant Bramall Lane crowd.

However Jokanovic was quick to acknowledge recently that his players can’t afford to think about the events of last season if they want to end up being successful in their goal next May:

“I am not thinking about last season. I am a new manager at this club. If I am thinking about last season and my players are thinking about last season, if they are thinking about how they lost last season, then it is a very confused situation.”

The Blades suffered yet another blow to their promotion hopes on Saturday as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to newly promoted Blackpool.

Sheffield United currently occupy 17th place in the Sky Bet Championship standings.

The Verdict

It has been an exceptionally strange start to the season for Sheffield United and perhaps it could be put down too what they experienced last season.

They have a squad that is full of promotion winners, yet they don’t seem to be able to find the right balance that is required to go on a sustained winning run.

Slowly but surely they are falling further and further behind the teams that are currently right up there in the top half and if results don’t pick up soon Jokanovic could see his position come under threat.

Things really have to turn soon, otherwise changes may have to be enforced.